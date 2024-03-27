Top 10 Indian psychological thrillers streaming on Netflix, Zee5, and other OTT
Nishant
| Mar 27, 2024
Bhram on Zee5 starring Kalki Koechlin is about a novelist with PTSD who experiences paranormal activity.
Game Over is a psychological thriller on Netlifx that follows a traumatized game designer is targeted by a killer.
Forensic follows a police inspector and forensic expert who team up to catch a serial killer with a shocking revelation. On Zee5.
404 on YouTube revolves around Abhimanyu who gets haunted while in a room that is haunted by a student who committed suicide there.
Michael is about a former cop with a troubled past who faces a vengeful parent and a dark plot twist starring Nasserrudin Shah. On Netflix.
Phobia revolves around an artist with agoraphobia who experiences paranoia and a potential malevolent presence. On Zee5.
Aalavandhan follows a mentally ill person who kills his brother’s fiance while visualizing her as his stepmother. On Prime Video.
Mithya is the story of a professor who accuses a student of plagiarism, leading to a twisted revenge plot. On Zee5.
Karthik Calling Karthik follows a man receiving calls from someone claiming to be him, leading to a shocking twist. On Prime Video.
