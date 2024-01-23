Top 10 Indian thriller web series on OTT that will keep you thoroughly engaged
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping tale of a police officer who has to solve a mysterious case of assassination attempt of a journalist.
Asur series on JioCinema is a beautiful blend of a crime thriller and mythology. It will keep you hooked to the screen from very first episode.
Delhi Crime on Netflix is shocking and unnerving. The first season is based on the Nirbhaya case.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer who poisons women and leaves them in public toilet. Sonakshi Sinha plays the cop who is on the hunt of this mystery killer.
Kohrra on Netflix is a murder mystery that has some shocking twists and turns. It is engaging and intense.
Mirzapur series takes us into the world of Kaleen Bhaiya, a powerful mafia and his son who wants to take his legacy forward. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Duranga on Zee5 is a serial killer mystery thriller with an engaging plot. Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, are a part of it.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is a shocking tale of phishing scam that is reportedly inspired from true events.
Rana Naidu on Netflix is high on action, violence, drama and thrill. Watch it for Rana Daggubati's intense performance.
Criminal Justice is about a lawyer fighting the case of a taxi driver who is wrongly accused of murder.
Sacred Games on Netflix is one of the finest thriller web series ever made. Ganesh Gaitonde and cop Sartaj's chase story is intriguing.
Abhay is on Zee5. It is of an investigative officer who can think like a criminal and solve the case.
