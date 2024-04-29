Top 10 Indian web series adapted from global shows to stream on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 29, 2024
Aarya streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is adapted from Dutch show Penoza.
Mind The Malhotras is adapted from Israeli show La Famiglia.
Hostages adapted from Israeli show of the same name. Watch on Hotstar.
The Trial is adapted from American show The Good Wife.
The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur is adapted from the series of same name.
Out of Love is adapted from British show named Doctor Foster.
Modern Love Mumbai is adapted from American TV series Modern Love.
Criminal Justice is adapted from British series of the same name.
Your Honor is adapted from Israeli show Kvodo.
Rana Naidu is adapted from American show Ray Donovan.
