Top 10 Indian web series based on novels to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
The Night Manager on Amazon Prime Video is based on novel written by John le Carre.
Sacred Games on Netflix is based on novel which is penned by Vikram Chandra.
Mismatched on Netflix is based on Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple Met Rishi.
The Married Woman on ZEE5 is based on Manju Kapur's book - A Married Woman.
Parchhayee: The Ghost Stories is based on four short stories written by Ruskin Bond. Watch on ZEE5.
A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.
The Final Call on ZEE5 is based on I Will Go with You written by Priya Kumar.
State of Siege: 26/11 on ZEE5 is adapted from Sandip Unnithan's book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11.
Bard Of Blood on Netflix is based on a novel written by Bilal Siddiqi.
Leila on Netflix is based on novel Prayaag Akbar and the story is about a woman who is hunting for her daughter.
