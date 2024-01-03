Top 10 Indian web series on Netflix and more OTT with strong female character

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024

Delhi Crime is a gritty police drama based on the Nirbhaya case, showcasing fearless officers tackling the dark reality. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen shines as a grieving wife turned into a fierce protector of her family in the action-packed thriller, Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar

Mismatched is a light-hearted rom-com featuring two strong-willed leads navigating academic rivalry and societal expectations. On Netflix.

She is the story of a timid constable who discovers her inner strength while undercover in Mumbai's dark underbelly. On Netflix.

Bombay Begums follows the story of five ambitious women navigating love, career, and societal pressures in modern Mumbai. On Netflix.

Aranyak is an atmospheric thriller set in a Himalayan town where Raveena Tandon plays the role of a grief-stricken cop unravelling a dark mystery. On Netflix.

Human is a sci-fi drama exploring ethical dilemmas surrounding medical technology, with Kirti Kulhari as a strong-willed doctor. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers a powerful performance as an intelligence agent in this action-packed spy thriller, The Family Man 2 on Prime Video.

Masaba Masaba is a light-hearted dramedy inspired by the lives of real-life fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. On Netflix.

Two policewomen with contrasting personalities team up to tackle crime in this action-packed series. Watch Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar.

