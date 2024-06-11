Top 10 inspirational and motivational Korean movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Swing Kids, a musical drama follows a North Korean soldier who discovers his passion for tap dancing, providing an escape from the war. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Minari is a poignant film depicting a Korean-American family's journey to pursue their dreams in rural Arkansas. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miracle in Cell No. 7 is based on a true story, this heartwarming film follows a mentally impaired man wrongly accused of murder. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Sassy Girl is a rom-com following a guy tolerating insults from a girl’s friends who think he’s her boyfriend. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More Than Family revolves around a pregnant student searching for her birth father before her wedding. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Josée, an unlikely romance develops between a woman with disabilities and a university student, focusing on acceptance and personal growth. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best Friend, a spy in 1980s South Korea grapples with loyalty when he discovers the truth about the family he's surveilling. On Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Beauty Inside is a unique romantic comedy where the protagonist wakes up in a different body every day. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New Year Blues, follows four couples navigate relationship challenges during New Year's Eve. on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bad Cop and Top 8 crime webseries on OTT

 

 Find Out More