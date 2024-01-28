Top 10 inspiring movies on OTT to help you start your weekend on a positive note
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
The 2010 drama Udaan tells the story of a teenage kid who runs away from his violent father to follow his goal of becoming a writer.
In the 2004 social drama Swades, an Indian town is the home of a NASA scientist who returns and starts a development project.
Lakshya (2004): A war drama about a young man without a purpose in life who enlists in the Indian Army and discovers his calling.
English Vinglish (2012) is a comedy-drama about a housewife who wants to learn English so she can be more respectable and self-assured.
Bhaag (2013) Milkha Bhaag: A biographical sports drama on the life and accomplishments of the renowned Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
The 2011 road trip comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara tells the story of three buddies who go on a bachelor trip and come to terms with who they are.
The 2009 comedy-drama 3 Idiots tells the story of three engineering students who defy the status norm and follow their inclinations.
The 2007 musical drama Taare Zameen Par tells the story of a dyslexic youngster who struggles in school and meets his art instructor, who ends up being his mentor.
A former wrestler who teaches his daughters to become champions in the male-dominated sport is the subject of the 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal.
A young woman who goes on a solo honeymoon after her fiancé calls off their wedding is the subject of the comedy-drama Queen (2014).
