Top 10 intense action Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

Mr. Sunshine is a period drama set in 1871 following a young man's return to Korea and his love story with a noblewoman. On Netflix.

Healer is a crime drama featuring reporter Kim Moon Ho's life experiences, blending action, comedy, and romance. On Netflix.

Kingdom is a horror-infused action drama where a prince battles to protect his kingdom from a mysterious plague threatening to engulf it. On Netflix.

D.P. follows a young man assigned to apprehend army deserters, this action crime drama explores themes of duty and morality. On Netflix.

Set during Korea's Japanese colonial era, Bridal Mask follows a Korean police officer who secretly fights against injustice while disguised. On Prime Video.

Hotel Del Luna mixes action, comedy, and drama, following a man tasked with managing a hotel for souls of the dead. On Netflix.

City Hunter is a tale of revenge, justice, and a quest for vengeance after being trained by his father's friend and mentor. On Viki.

Squid Game, a survival game with deadly consequences unfolds as contestants vie for a massive cash prize, facing moral dilemmas. On Netflix.

Taxi Driver follows a deluxe taxi driver seeking revenge on behalf of his passengers, delving into themes of justice and vigilantism. On Netflix.

Undercover follows a woman who infiltrates a crime ring as an undercover agent, navigating treacherous waters. On Prime Video.

