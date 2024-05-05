Top 10 intense action Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 05, 2024
Mr. Sunshine is a period drama set in 1871 following a young man's return to Korea and his love story with a noblewoman. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Healer is a crime drama featuring reporter Kim Moon Ho's life experiences, blending action, comedy, and romance. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom is a horror-infused action drama where a prince battles to protect his kingdom from a mysterious plague threatening to engulf it. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
D.P. follows a young man assigned to apprehend army deserters, this action crime drama explores themes of duty and morality. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Set during Korea's Japanese colonial era, Bridal Mask follows a Korean police officer who secretly fights against injustice while disguised. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hotel Del Luna mixes action, comedy, and drama, following a man tasked with managing a hotel for souls of the dead. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
City Hunter is a tale of revenge, justice, and a quest for vengeance after being trained by his father's friend and mentor. On Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game, a survival game with deadly consequences unfolds as contestants vie for a massive cash prize, facing moral dilemmas. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taxi Driver follows a deluxe taxi driver seeking revenge on behalf of his passengers, delving into themes of justice and vigilantism. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Undercover follows a woman who infiltrates a crime ring as an undercover agent, navigating treacherous waters. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Hindi movies that expose the real Bollywood on OTT
Find Out More