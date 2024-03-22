Top 10 intense, fast-paced Hindi crime thrillers on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Kaun, a woman home alone gets a doorbell ring during news of a serial killer. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samay follows a police hunt for a serial killer with a countdown before each murder. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH10, a couple’s road trip takes a turn as they encounter a dangerous gangster. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gupt revolves around a man framed for his stepfather's murder. On Zee5
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khiladi is the story of a prank kidnapping gone wrong. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Gaddaar, police recounts the story of five crooks after a bag of money. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bluffmaster! revolves around a Conman who uses his skills for one last good deed. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Hasina Thi, a woman gets convicted for false crimes and seeks revenge after prison. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly follows an investigation into the kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sangharsh revolves around a CBI officer seeking help to catch a child abductor. On Apple TV,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 engaging but scary movies about psychopaths on OTT
Find Out More