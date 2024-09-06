Top 10 interesting K-dramas dubbed in Hindi available to watch on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2024

The Glory is a revenge saga that will send shivers down your spine. It is dubbed in Hindi and available on Netflix.

The Frog is the latest addition to K-dramas on Netflix. The web series has a supernatural twist to it.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome trying to make it big.

Vincenzo is for all those who love mafias and gangsters.

My Demon is about a demon who has lost all his powers and an heiress who can help him get his powers back.

The most successful and shocking K-drama Squid Game is also available in Hindi dubbed version on the OTT platform.

Crash Landing On You is a rom-com. It is about a girl from South Korean lands up in North Korea while paragliding. An army officer falls in love with her.

Business Proposal is a sweet and cute rom-com about a CEO falling in love with his employee.

King the Land is a romantic drama that will make you smile hard.

For all the zombie lovers, All of Us Are Dead is available in Hindi dubbed version on Netflix.

