Top 10 interesting K-dramas dubbed in Hindi available to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 06, 2024
The Glory is a revenge saga that will send shivers down your spine. It is dubbed in Hindi and available on Netflix.
The Frog is the latest addition to K-dramas on Netflix. The web series has a supernatural twist to it.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome trying to make it big.
Vincenzo is for all those who love mafias and gangsters.
My Demon is about a demon who has lost all his powers and an heiress who can help him get his powers back.
The most successful and shocking K-drama Squid Game is also available in Hindi dubbed version on the OTT platform.
Crash Landing On You is a rom-com. It is about a girl from South Korean lands up in North Korea while paragliding. An army officer falls in love with her.
Business Proposal is a sweet and cute rom-com about a CEO falling in love with his employee.
King the Land is a romantic drama that will make you smile hard.
For all the zombie lovers, All of Us Are Dead is available in Hindi dubbed version on Netflix.
