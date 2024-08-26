Top 10 interesting limited series to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 26, 2024
The Queen's Gambit is among the biggest limited-series on Netflix. The story is about a girl and her pursuit to become the best chess player.
Destined With You is a limited-series which means that the second season of the K-drama is not happening.
Maid on Netflix revolves around a single mother who makes ends meet by taking up housecleaning job.
See You in My 19th Life it is about a girl who can remember all her past lives and plans to reconnect with her love from 18th Life.
Griselda is on Netflix. It is about a Colombian businesswomen who makes the runs a successful cartel. It is a biographical drama.
The Atypical Family on Netflix is about a family with superpowers living in modern world and a mysterious woman who changes their lives.
Inventing Anna is based on a true story. It is based on con artist Anna Delvey who got herself entry into the elite societies of New York posing as a German heiress.
Story of Emma and Dexter in One Day will leave you touched. They spend a day together after graduation and form a forever connect.
Castaway Diva is a K-drama with 8.4 rating. It is about an aspiring singer who does everything to become a diva after being stranded on an island for 15 years.
Choona on Netflix about a heist is also a limited-series.
