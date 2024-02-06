Top 10 International thriller web series on Netflix that are binge-worthy
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Fauda on Netflix revolves around the life of an Israeli soldier named Doron and his unit. The series makes for a thrilling watch as it sheds light on Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean thriller Squid Game will keep you at the edge of your seat. The series is about players who get into a deadly game to win hefty price. Watch the series before its sequel is released.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Series Bloodhounds has received a rating of 8.1 on IMDb. The story revolves around two boxers who get into money-lending business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ozark is a dark and intense thriller about a financial advisor who is into money-laundering.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Diplomat season one released on Netflix on 2023 and it became an instant hit. The series has a rating of 8 on 10 on IMDb.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South Korean drama The Glory is a revenge drama that will send chills down the spine. It is about a young woman who seeks revenge from those who bullied her in school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Mirror
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger Things is one of the most popular web series on Netflix. It is about a girl named Eleven who deals with supernatural forces.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead is for all zombie lovers. The South Korean drama became quite popular and now its sequel is expected soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breaking Bad is about chemistry teacher who gets into meth-making business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 trending Malayalam movies on Netflix to watch
Find Out More