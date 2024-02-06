Top 10 International thriller web series on Netflix that are binge-worthy

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Fauda on Netflix revolves around the life of an Israeli soldier named Doron and his unit. The series makes for a thrilling watch as it sheds light on Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Korean thriller Squid Game will keep you at the edge of your seat. The series is about players who get into a deadly game to win hefty price. Watch the series before its sequel is released.

Series Bloodhounds has received a rating of 8.1 on IMDb. The story revolves around two boxers who get into money-lending business.

Ozark is a dark and intense thriller about a financial advisor who is into money-laundering.

The Diplomat season one released on Netflix on 2023 and it became an instant hit. The series has a rating of 8 on 10 on IMDb.

South Korean drama The Glory is a revenge drama that will send chills down the spine. It is about a young woman who seeks revenge from those who bullied her in school.

Black Mirror

Stranger Things is one of the most popular web series on Netflix. It is about a girl named Eleven who deals with supernatural forces.

All of Us Are Dead is for all zombie lovers. The South Korean drama became quite popular and now its sequel is expected soon.

Breaking Bad is about chemistry teacher who gets into meth-making business.

