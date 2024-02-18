Top 10 international web series dubbed in Hindi that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

Israeli series Fauda is available in Hindi on Netflix. It is based on Israel-Palestine conflict.

Korean thriller Squid Game is also available in Hindi on Netflix. It is one of the most shocking and nerve-wrecking thriller shows.

The dubbed Hindi version of Game of Thrones is on JioCinema. It is an epic about nine noble families trying to rule Westeros.

Stranger Things on Netflix surrounds Eleven, a girl with mysterious power facing the dark and supernatural forces.

The Hindi version of Doctor Detective is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is about doctors who uncover the truth behind industrial accidents.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is about a girl who wants to excel in weightlifting but is distracted. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hindi dubbed version of intriguing Money Heist is also available on Netflix and is a must watch. Professor's plans will leave your minds boggled.

Lupin is a thriller series on Netflix. It narrates the adventures of Arsène Lupin - a master of disguise.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix is an inspiring story of a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome achieving great success.

House of Ninjas is a recent web series that has released on Netflix and Hindi audio is available for the same.

