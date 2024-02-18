Top 10 international web series dubbed in Hindi that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Israeli series Fauda is available in Hindi on Netflix. It is based on Israel-Palestine conflict.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean thriller Squid Game is also available in Hindi on Netflix. It is one of the most shocking and nerve-wrecking thriller shows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dubbed Hindi version of Game of Thrones is on JioCinema. It is an epic about nine noble families trying to rule Westeros.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger Things on Netflix surrounds Eleven, a girl with mysterious power facing the dark and supernatural forces.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Doctor Detective is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is about doctors who uncover the truth behind industrial accidents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is about a girl who wants to excel in weightlifting but is distracted. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi dubbed version of intriguing Money Heist is also available on Netflix and is a must watch. Professor's plans will leave your minds boggled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lupin is a thriller series on Netflix. It narrates the adventures of Arsène Lupin - a master of disguise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix is an inspiring story of a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome achieving great success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
House of Ninjas is a recent web series that has released on Netflix and Hindi audio is available for the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: House of Ninjas and more: Top 10 Netflix web series trending in India
Find Out More