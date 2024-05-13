Top 10 intriguing movies about con-artists that you can watch online
Nishant
| May 13, 2024
Special 26 is an Indian heist film follows a group of con artists who pose as CBI officers to rob corrupt businessmen and politicians. On YouTube.
Raja Natwarlal is inspired by the real-life conman of the same name, this movie tells the story of a charming thief who pulls off elaborate cons. On Zee5.
Matchstick Men is Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell scam unsuspecting victims in Las Vegas, directed by Ridley Scott. On Prime Video.
Mr. Natwarlal stars Amitabh Bachchan as a charming thief who outsmarts the police and the rich. On YouTube.
Bunty Aur Babli is a fun movie young couple who become notorious con artists, targeting wealthy NRIs. On YouTube.
Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett star in Guillermo Del Toro's tale of betrayal and greed. On Hotstar.
Bluffmaster! is a comedy thriller features Abhishek Bachchan as a small-time conman who gets caught in a high-stakes game. On Prime Video.
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a lighthearted film follows the journey of a young man from petty theft to becoming a clever con artist. On YouTube.
Badmaash Company is a coming-of-age story of four friends who start placement agency that uses cons to get people jobs. On Prime Video.
American Hustle is a star-studded cast that navigates small-time cons and FBI informants in a whirlwind of movie goodness. On Prime Video.
