Top 10 investigative web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Code M on Alt Balaji is about an Army officer who investigates a high-profile encounter case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatalok on Amazon Prime Video is about a renowned journalist who receives death threats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games on Netflix is about a cop and a gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema is about an acid attack investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar is about a team of cops who investigate the attack on Parliament.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about an agent of who fights for his country.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is about an investigation of counterfeit notes business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Investigation on Eros Now is about a Mumbai police officer who investigates a murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukal on Mx Player is about a cop who investigates kidnapping and murders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar is a courtroom drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Basic Korean hair care secrets for every teenage girl.
Find Out More