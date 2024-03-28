Top 10 investigative web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Code M on Alt Balaji is about an Army officer who investigates a high-profile encounter case.

Paatalok on Amazon Prime Video is about a renowned journalist who receives death threats.

Sacred Games on Netflix is about a cop and a gangster.

Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema is about an acid attack investigation.

Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar is about a team of cops who investigate the attack on Parliament.

The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is about an agent of who fights for his country.

Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is about an investigation of counterfeit notes business.

The Investigation on Eros Now is about a Mumbai police officer who investigates a murder case.

Bhaukal on Mx Player is about a cop who investigates kidnapping and murders.

Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar is a courtroom drama.

