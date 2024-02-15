Top 10 Japanese web series to watch on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
An Incurable Case of Love is a recent release on Netflix. It is based on manga series penned and illustrated by Maki Enjōji.
I Will Be Your Bloom is about a housekeeper helping a boy band to achieve success.
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is about a shy girl who has hard time making friends. The only one by her side is Kazehaya. It is tale of friendship and more.
Cursed In Love is about a girl trying to solve a murder mystery and bring justice for her father who is framed.
First Love is an entertaining story of two individuals who were friends as teenagers, and meet after 15 years. They rekindle their first love.
Fishbowl Wives is about married women in unhappy marriages taking the path of infidelity to seek some adventure.
I Can't Reach You is about two friends who are totally opposites. Their bond changes as one of them confesses feelings.
Mr. Hiiragi's Homeroom is an interesting tale of an arr teacher who takes students as hostages just 10 days before their graduation.
He's Expecting is an unique tale of a successful man getting pregnant. He has to then face the society.
Naruto is one of the best Japanese animated series ever made. It is about an orphaned Naruta who channels his powers to become a ninja.
