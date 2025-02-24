TOP 10 K-drama to watch on Jio Hotstar
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 24, 2025
Snowdrop centres forbidden love starring Jung Har-in and Jisoo.
The Worst of Evil revolves around a undercover agent joined a gang involves in drug smuggling.
Rain or Shine is about two individuals bounded by a tragic accident.
Big Mouth revolves around a struggling lawyer is mistaken as a con artist.
One Dollar Lawyer is a story of unsual lawyer who only charge 100 won for his service.
Soundtrack #1 is a story between friendship and love.
Revenge of Others centres high school student on mission to find truth.
When the Weather is Fine centres on a bookstore owner and cellist returning to her hometown.
Light Shop is a thrilling horror K-drama.
The Golden Spoon is a story of young poor man to swap lives with wealthy friend.
