TOP 10 K-drama to watch on Jio Hotstar

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2025

Snowdrop centres forbidden love starring Jung Har-in and Jisoo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Worst of Evil revolves around a undercover agent joined a gang involves in drug smuggling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rain or Shine is about two individuals bounded by a tragic accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big Mouth revolves around a struggling lawyer is mistaken as a con artist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Dollar Lawyer is a story of unsual lawyer who only charge 100 won for his service.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundtrack #1 is a story between friendship and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Revenge of Others centres high school student on mission to find truth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When the Weather is Fine centres on a bookstore owner and cellist returning to her hometown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Light Shop is a thrilling horror K-drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Golden Spoon is a story of young poor man to swap lives with wealthy friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Cancer to Pisces; Top 4 Zodiac sign best in reading people

 

 Find Out More