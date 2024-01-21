Top 10 K-dramas about unrequited love on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Goblin follows a centuries-old goblin searching for a bride and ends up falling in love with a reaper who loves someone else. On JioCinema.
Crash Landing on You is the story of a woman who paraglides into North Korea and meets an army officer who protects her but their worlds are too different. On Netflix.
Youth of May is set during the Gwangju Uprising, two young people fall in love but their hopes are shattered by historical forces. On Netflix.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows a weightlifter who has a crush on a star swimmer but things change when he falls for her best friend. On Prime Video.
Something in the Rain is about a woman who reunites with her best friend's older brother and their connection blossoms into forbidden love. On Netflix.
Eternal Love follows a romance spanning two lifetimes, where a king and a shamaness are destined to never be together. On Viki.
Set in 1987 in North Korea, Snowdrop follows a university student who falls for a mysterious North Korean spy. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Unrequited Love as the name suggests is about a complicated one-sided attraction in a school setting. On Netflix.
Based on a true story, Hymn of Death is about an opera singer and a playwright pursuing their forbidden love in the 1940s. On Netflix.
A modern actress travels back in time to ancient Korea, where she falls for a prince only to realize they are not meant to be together. Watch Scarlet Heart Ryeo on Viki.
