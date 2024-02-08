Top 10 K-dramas based on Web Novels to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is based on a novel penned by novelist Jeong Kyeong-yoon. The romantic series is on Netflix.
So I Married an Anti-fan is on Rokuten Viki. It is based on a novel written by Kim Eun-jung and it was also turned into a webtoon.
River Where The Moon Rises on Viki is based on a novel Princess Pyeonggang. It is about a girl who wants to be the Empress of Goguryeo.
Her Private Life is on Netflix and Viki. It is based on a novel called Noona Fan Dot Com.
Once Upon a Small Town on Netflix is adapted from a web novel by Park Ha-min. The story revolves around a veterinarian and a policewoman.
Love in the Moonlight is on Netflix for all to watch. The romantic drama is based on a web novel called Moonlight Drawn by Clouds.
My Happy Marriage is about a girl who finds her hidden powers with the help of her husband-to-be. It is on Netflix and based on web novel series by Akumi Agitogi .
Business Proposal on Netflix is based on a web novel written by HaeHwa. It was released on KakaoPage between 2017 and 2018. The novel clocked around 450 million views worldwide.
The Moon Embracing the Sun is on Netflix. It is adapted from the novel penned by Jung Eun Gwol.
Cinderella and the Four Knights is on Viki and Netflix. It is based on a novel that released in 2011 with the same name.
