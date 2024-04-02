Top 10 K-dramas on Netflix that made a lot of noise

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Crash Landing on You is one of the most successful romantic K-drama series. Its leads Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin fell in love with each other for real.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim was all about cute office romance and a childhood trauma binding two souls together.

Queen of Tears is the latest K-drama that has kept fans hooked to Netflix. It revolves around a married couple going through crisis.

Among the most shocking K-dramas is Squid Game. The story of contestants trying to survive a killer game is chilling.

Vincenzo revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer.

All of Us Are Dead is for all the zombie lovers. Upon its release, it made a lot of noise and trended on Netflix for a while.

Sweet Home again has the backdrop of humans vs monsters. It is a survival drama that will give you chills and thrills.

Destined With You is a sweet, romantic K-drama that dwells in century-old curse, a magic book and past life love..

Business Proposal on Netflix is funny, romantic and entertaining. It is about a company head proposing contractual marriage to an employee.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is all about emotional healing, trauma and more. An antisocial falls for a healthcare work and her life changes.

