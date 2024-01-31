Top 10 K-dramas on Netflix with twisted endings that will blow your mind
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Vincenzo starts as a typical Netflix Korean drama but gradually the sense of threat and suspicion increases and the final twist isn’t revealed until the end.
My Name is about Yoon Ji-woo who seeks revenge for her father's murder but the big reveal at the end surprises viewers with a rewarding twist.
Flower of Evil starts with a seemingly straightforward premise and becomes much more complicated as the series progresses with narrative flips.
The Penthouse is filled with shocking melodrama and numerous plot twists demanding your continuous attention to keep up with the show.
Beyond Evil is a murder investigation K-drama with a top-notch final reveal full of tension and suspicion.
Extracurricular follows a high school student who takes a step into the world of crime but things take a turn when a classmate shows interest in his secrets.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay takes a dark turn with a plot twist adding complexity to the story.
Crash Landing on You is a famous rom-com with a bite that culminates with a bittersweet twist.
Kingdom, set in the Joseon Dynasty combined with court conspiracy and zombies making up for a genre-bending thriller with a shocking finale.
W - Two Worlds Apart is one of a kind set up in a webtoon which has a heartbreaking ending that you wouldn’t expect.
