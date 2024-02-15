Top 10 K-dramas that are timeless classics to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Alchemy of Souls is about a man who tries to change his destiny with the help of a sorceress. It is on Netflix.
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who calls for a war against a big conglomerate. Watch it on Netflix.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix is a sweet romantic story between a dentist and a handyman.
The Red Sleeve is on Viki. The story is about a Prince who falls in love with a court lady.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix is a twisted tale of an antisocial author who gets attracted to an employee of psychiatric ward.
Boys Over Flowers is on Viki, MX Player and more. The most popular K-drama is about a poor girl getting enrolled in an elite school and finding love.
Signal is for all the detective drama lovers. It's about two detective from different eras getting connected through walkie-talkie. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Mother K-drama on MX Player will leave you emotional. It is about a teacher who goes to length to save a student from her abusive parents.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is inspiring and how. It is about a girl with Asperger's syndrome making it as a lawyer. It is on Netflix.
Descendants of the Sun is on Netflix and Viki. The love story revolves around a soldier and a surgeon. But they have different outlooks to life.
