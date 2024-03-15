Top 10 K dramas that hold strong social messages to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Our Beloved Summer on Netflix is about two ex-lovers who reunite after a long gap. It imparts a message that it is okay to fail and necessary to help others in tough times.
True Beauty on Viki shares a message that the best thing to do is to embrace your natural self. It is about a girl who uses tons of makeup for acceptance.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is on Netflix. The title itself has a major message. Accept your traumas and move toward the healing process.
Bullying is wrong, period! The Glory on Netflix is all about that. It is a revenge drama about a woman who was bullied in school. The social issue is the highlight of the series.
Our Blues on Netflix revolve around many social issues surrounding a single parent. It is all about keeping hope and more.
When the Camellia Blooms is about a single mother who falls in love with a police officer. Do not give up hope on having a 'happy ending' is what the series is all about.
Because This Is My First Life on Viki has been termed to be a progressive drama about how people are forced into meet expectations set by society.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix shares the message that there is happiness in leaving a simple life.
The King of Pigs revolves around class division and the adverse effect it can have on the minds of the young. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Prison Playbook on JioCinema is touted to be the best Korean drama. It shows the life of people behind the bars and that there is scope for improvement for all.
