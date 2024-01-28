Top 10 K-dramas with school settings that you should watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Boys Over Flowers follows the story of a poor girl who attends an elite school and gets involved with a group of rich boys. On Netflix.
School 2013 focuses on various issues such as bullying and academic pressures in a high-school setting. On Viki.
The Heirs is another drama with a rich-poor dynamic, revolving around high school students. On Viki.
Reply 1997 has a significant portion of the show take place during the characters' high school days. On Viki.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a rom-com about a female weightlifter and her experiences in a sports university. On Prime Video.
Love Alarm is set in a high school where a mobile app alerts people if someone in their vicinity likes them. On Netflix.
Cheese in the Trap delves into the complexities of relationships and social dynamics in a college campus. On Viki.
Playful Kiss, a rom-com about an average girl and a genius boy who become unlikely friends and eventually fall in love. On Viki.
Who Are You: School 2015 also deals with issues such as school violence and identity. On Zee5.
School 2017, a newer involvement School series, focusing on struggles and challenges faced by high school students. On Zee5.
