Top 10 K-pop idols who acted in Korean dramas

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth included BTS’s Kim Taehyung, Park Hyung-sik from ZE:A, and Choi Min-ho from Shinee.

2017 Korean drama, The Liar and His Lover featured Red Velvet’s Joy.

While You Were Sleeping stars Bae Suzy from the band Miss A.

Vincenzo stars Ok Taec-yeon, Nichkun, and Chang-sun from the band 2PM.

Rich Man featured Suho from EXO.

Strong Girl Bong-soon features Park Hyung-sik from ZE:A and Ji Soo.

Hotel Del Luna showcases IU as the lead, who is a solo artist.

100 Days My Prince stars Do Kyung-soo, EXO as the lead.

When My Love Blooms showcases Park Jin-young from the band Got7.

Dream High features IU, Ok Taec-yeon and Jang Woo-young from 2PM.

