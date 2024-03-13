Top 10 K-pop idols who acted in Korean dramas
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth included BTS’s Kim Taehyung, Park Hyung-sik from ZE:A, and Choi Min-ho from Shinee.
2017 Korean drama, The Liar and His Lover featured Red Velvet’s Joy.
While You Were Sleeping stars Bae Suzy from the band Miss A.
Vincenzo stars Ok Taec-yeon, Nichkun, and Chang-sun from the band 2PM.
Rich Man featured Suho from EXO.
Strong Girl Bong-soon features Park Hyung-sik from ZE:A and Ji Soo.
Hotel Del Luna showcases IU as the lead, who is a solo artist.
100 Days My Prince stars Do Kyung-soo, EXO as the lead.
When My Love Blooms showcases Park Jin-young from the band Got7.
Dream High features IU, Ok Taec-yeon and Jang Woo-young from 2PM.
