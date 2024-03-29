Top 10 Kannada films to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024

Love Mocktail is a beautiful about a love story that will make you emotional.

Thurthu Nirgamana is about the life of a renowned psychiatrist.

Kapata Nataka Paatradhaari is a story of a struggling writer who meets a mysterious woman.

Four Walls is a story of four independent directors.

Dollu is about a group of friends who find themselves involved in a murder.

Chambal is yet another gripping crime drama that talks about the dark world of the Chambal Valley.

Ratnan Prapancha is directed by Prasiddh and is about the relationship between a little boy and his grandfather.

Trikona is a thriller film that will keep you glued to the screens.

Yellow Board is a social drama that sheds light on struggles of daily wage laborers.

