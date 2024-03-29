Top 10 Kannada films to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Love Mocktail is a beautiful about a love story that will make you emotional.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thurthu Nirgamana is about the life of a renowned psychiatrist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kapata Nataka Paatradhaari is a story of a struggling writer who meets a mysterious woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Four Walls is a story of four independent directors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dollu is about a group of friends who find themselves involved in a murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chambal is yet another gripping crime drama that talks about the dark world of the Chambal Valley.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratnan Prapancha is directed by Prasiddh and is about the relationship between a little boy and his grandfather.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trikona is a thriller film that will keep you glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yellow Board is a social drama that sheds light on struggles of daily wage laborers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 must watch romantic Telugu films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More