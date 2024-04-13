Top 10 Kannada mystery thriller movies streaming on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 13, 2024
Act 1978 is a thriller film about a pregnant widow who takes a violent route to get her due from a corrupt government official. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Alamelamma follows Purmy whose life takes a turn when he gets unjustly arrested. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dr. 56 is a crime mystery following Priya and Arjun as they try to solve a complex murder case. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom is the story of a constable who finally gets to live his childhood dream of becoming a detective. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kavaludaari follows a traffic police constable and a retired police officer as they attempt to solve a mysterious case where 3 skulls are found. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn is a psychological thriller film about a journalist who investigates a series of hit-and-run cases. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana follows two highly feared gangsters whose friendship gets put to a test. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia is a science fiction film about a man who discovers a magical drug that leads to daydreaming. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Rona is about a police officer who investigates a series of murders in a remote village with a supernatural connection. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara is a drama film about the conflict between a human and a forest deity set in a place where folklore rules. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hollywood movies that were shot in India
Find Out More