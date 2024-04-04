Top 10 Korean Drama cameos that surprised fans
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
Song Joong Ki made an appearance in Queen of Tears as Vincenzo Cassano recently. His cameo received love and criticism both. Watch Queen of Tears on Netflix.
Jung Hae In played Ji Eun Tak's first love in Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun starrer Goblin. Watch the Korean Drama on Viki or JioCinema.
Park Gyu Young starrer Celebrity is on Netflix. It had a cameo appearance of Business Proposal star Seol In Ah. Fans went gaga over her appearance as an SK celebrity.
Lee Joon Gi played the role of a pastor/ priest in IU starrer supernatural fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna. Watch it on Viki.
Kwak Dong Yeon played a psychiatric patient in Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji starrer It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Watch it on Netflix.
Kim Soo Hyun played a goofy character of the village in Crash Landing on You. Plot twist, he was actually a spy in disguise. Watch it on Netflix.
Park Bo Gum made a special appearance in Itaewon Class as a Chef. Check it out on Netflix.
Lee Jong Suk turned up as a customer at Bok Joo's father's restaurant in the finale of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo The Korean Drama is on Prime Video.
Park Seo Joon and Hyeri had cameo appearances in Record of Youth. They both played stars in the series. Have a look at it on Netflix.
Gong Yoo played a salesman who recruits debt-ridden individuals in Squid Game.
On the other hand, Lee Byung Hun played the brother of Jun Ho who went missing. Squid Game is on Netflix.
