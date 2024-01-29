Top 10 Korean dramas about extra marital affair and relationship problems on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Infidelity and its aftermath are brutal realities that are shown in the new K-drama Doctor Cha, along with the anguish and hopelessness that befall those who are impacted by it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In I Have A Lover, Hae Gang's aspirations for a profession are depicted, and this strains their marriage to Ji Eon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The main leads of the K-drama VIP are involved in a relationship that resembles an unclear affair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2020's popular show The World of the Married explores the topic of extramarital affairs. The protagonist of the tale is Ji Sun Woo, a successful associate director and family physician who appears to have it all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 16-episode Korean drama Misty about an affair debuted in 2018.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The plot of Secret Love Affair centers on Kisha Sun Jae, a twenty-year-old prodigy at the piano who, because of his difficult upbringing, ends up working as a delivery boy without completing high school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Show Window: The Queen's House, a K-drama about infidelity, has 16 episodes that were released in 2021 and can be watched on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the Way to the Airport, a 16-episode Korean drama about adultery or cheating, is among the greatest. It debuted in 2016.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2018 saw the premiere of the K-drama My Mister, which is about the male lead being cheated on.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Three buddies from various origins who each have enemies they wish to kill are the subject of the story Becoming Witch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 beauty hacks to get rid of chapped, dry lips in winters