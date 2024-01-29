Top 10 Korean dramas about extra marital affair and relationship problems on Netflix, Viki and more OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024

Infidelity and its aftermath are brutal realities that are shown in the new K-drama Doctor Cha, along with the anguish and hopelessness that befall those who are impacted by it.

In I Have A Lover, Hae Gang's aspirations for a profession are depicted, and this strains their marriage to Ji Eon.

The main leads of the K-drama VIP are involved in a relationship that resembles an unclear affair.

2020's popular show The World of the Married explores the topic of extramarital affairs. The protagonist of the tale is Ji Sun Woo, a successful associate director and family physician who appears to have it all.

The 16-episode Korean drama Misty about an affair debuted in 2018.

The plot of Secret Love Affair centers on Kisha Sun Jae, a twenty-year-old prodigy at the piano who, because of his difficult upbringing, ends up working as a delivery boy without completing high school.

Show Window: The Queen's House, a K-drama about infidelity, has 16 episodes that were released in 2021 and can be watched on Viki.

On the Way to the Airport, a 16-episode Korean drama about adultery or cheating, is among the greatest. It debuted in 2016.

2018 saw the premiere of the K-drama My Mister, which is about the male lead being cheated on.

Three buddies from various origins who each have enemies they wish to kill are the subject of the story Becoming Witch.

