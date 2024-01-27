Top 10 Korean dramas about love and heartbreaks on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
A 900-year-old Goblin searches for his bride, finding bittersweet love that leaves you breathless. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Forbidden romance blooms between a Korean man raised in America and a noblewoman, set against a backdrop of historical turmoil in Mr Sunshine on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Childhood friends get a second chance at love, navigating past heartbreak and life's twists and turns. Watch Something in the Rain on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A former track star and a screenwriter from different worlds collide, finding unexpected love in each other in Run On. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern woman gets swept back in time and gets entangled in royalty and a forbidden love that transcends time in Scarlet Heart Ryeo. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three best friends at 39 face love, loss, and the resilience of their bond, offering a poignant look at heartbreak and moving forward. Watch 39 on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You is the classic of a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier defying borders and fate as they fall in love. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An immortal ghost doctor finds a reason to live again thanks to a reincarnated woman, the timeless love story defies life and death in Eternal Love. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Damo features a vengeful woman who seeks justice, but love, betrayal, and sacrifice test her resolve and reshape her path. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A student activist and a North Korean spy and their forbidden love face impossible choices in Snowdrop. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Bobby Deol as Udhiran in Kanguva, Top Bollywood actors who played dreaded villains in South Indian films
Find Out More