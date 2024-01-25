Top 10 Korean dramas about unrequited love on Netflix, Viki and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024

Backstreet Rookie is about a girl being in love with a man who already has a girlfriend. Watch it on Viki or Netflix. 

Boys Over Flowers is on MX Player, Viki as well as Netflix. It is about high-schoolers and unrequited love because of a love triangle involved. 

 Dream High 2 features characters going through heartbreaks to achieve some things.

Dream High 2 can be watched on Netflix.

High School Love On is about Angel who turns into a human and starts yearning for love. Will she meet her true love? Watch it on Viki. 

One of the most underrated Korean dramas is Love Alarm. The series is on Netflix. 

It is about a dating app that notifies people of potential matches but then things go wrong as lovers turn enemies and they all out of love.   

Rooftop Prince is about a prince who loses his life. He time travels and meets his wife's lookalike. Check it out on Viki or Netflix. 

Sweet Revenge on Viki also has a love triangle wherein one person's heart gets broken. 

True Beauty can be watched on Viki and Netflix. 

It is a hilarious yet emotional take on what's the real beauty. There's an unrequited love angle too. 

Twenty-Five Twenty-One saw lovers meeting but then separating again. They move on but the series has an open ending. Check it out on Netflix. 

Kim Taeri and Nam Joohyuk play Na Huido and Baek Ijin. 

Warm And Cozy is about a woman who loses everything and a fiery chef with a carefree attitude. Watch it on Netflix. 

