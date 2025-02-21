TOP 10 Korean dramas adapted from webtoons
Here are some amazing kdramas that you need to add in your watchlist!
Vidhi
| Feb 21, 2025
True Beauty portrays a high school girl transforming herself into a beautiful goddess using makeup.
Business Proposal depicts a woman going on a blind date disguised as her friend, turns out her date is her boss.
All Of Us Are Dead showcases high schoolers fighting against a zombie apocalypse.
Itaewon Class revolves around a bar owner seeking revenge on the family who killed his father.
Extraordinary You portrays a high school girl in a comic world who wants to change her story.
Marry My Husband tells the story of a woman avenging her husband for cheating in her second life.
Nevertheless revolves around two people who are attracted to each other but are skeptical about love due to past experiences.
Strangers From Hell showcases a young man who moves into a new dorm, not knowing about the dark secrets of residents.
The Uncanny Counter depicts a high school student who joins a group of paranormal hunters.
My Roommate Is A Gumiho tells the story of a shapeshifter fox getting entangled with a human after she swallows a magic seed.
Yumi’s Cells is about an office worker, whose multiple brain cells control her emotions and actions.
