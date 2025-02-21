TOP 10 Korean dramas adapted from webtoons

Here are some amazing kdramas that you need to add in your watchlist!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2025

True Beauty portrays a high school girl transforming herself into a beautiful goddess using makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal depicts a woman going on a blind date disguised as her friend, turns out her date is her boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All Of Us Are Dead showcases high schoolers fighting against a zombie apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Itaewon Class revolves around a bar owner seeking revenge on the family who killed his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraordinary You portrays a high school girl in a comic world who wants to change her story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marry My Husband tells the story of a woman avenging her husband for cheating in her second life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nevertheless revolves around two people who are attracted to each other but are skeptical about love due to past experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strangers From Hell showcases a young man who moves into a new dorm, not knowing about the dark secrets of residents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Uncanny Counter depicts a high school student who joins a group of paranormal hunters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Roommate Is A Gumiho tells the story of a shapeshifter fox getting entangled with a human after she swallows a magic seed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yumi’s Cells is about an office worker, whose multiple brain cells control her emotions and actions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan to The Family Man; TOP 10 Indian spy thrillers movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

 

 Find Out More