Top 10 Korean Dramas on K-pop or Idol culture on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

So I Married an Anti-Fan follows the story of a reporter whose life is ruined by a popular star. She decides to become his Anti-Fan. Fate intervenes and she has to live with him for a show. Watch it on Viki.

Hit The Top is a time travelling Korean drama about a popular singer who goes into the future and learns that he went missing years ago. Check out this drama on Viki.

Dream High is all about performing arts school and its students who want to train as an idol. Watch Dream High on Viki or Netflix.

Idol: The Coup is about a failed girlband and their desperate attempts to prevent disbandment. Watch it on IQIYI YouTube.

Imitation is about Lee Man-ha who impersonates a popular singer for rent. The twist is she was a trainee but couldn't debut due to some accident.

When fate intervenes again, she gets a chance to debut with her troupe called Tea Party. Check it out on Viki.

One Fine Week talks about two girls who are lookalikes. One of them is an idol. They decide to switch their lives for 7 days. Check out the drama on Viki.

Let Me Be Your Knight talks about the downsides of being an idol. It stars Jang Dong Joo, Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun in key roles.

Let Me Be Your Knight follows the story of a tour guide who helps an idol with his sleep-walking problem. Watch it on Viki.

Top Management is about a former girl idol trainee becoming a manager of a struggling boy band. The twist is she can see the future. Watch it on YouTube.

Part-Time Idol is on Netflix. It follows the story of a music producer who takes a break from his business to launch a co-ed pop group.

The Producers on Viki is about a young group of TV producers and a pop star who work round the clock in the entertainment industry.

