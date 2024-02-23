Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that you can watch again and again
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Vincenzo stars Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been in lead roles. It is one of the most loved series on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Joong-Ki plays an Italian mafia lawyer who gets the taste of his own medicine when he visits his hometown in South Korea.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You is a love story laced between two individuals from North and South Korea. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye-Kyo and follows the story of an army officer and a doctor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin is one of the most popular Korean Dramas to exist. The series stars Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun in lead roles. It is also a musical treat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin is on Viki, Netflix, JioCinema as well as MX Player. Take your pick.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory is a thriller Korean drama series starring Song Hye-Kyo in the lead role. The series is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal on Netflix stars Ahn Hyo-Seop, Kim Sejeong in the lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Min-Kyu and Seol In-Ah make for the second lead in Business Proposal. And they will tug at your heartstrings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Healer starring Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young will keep you hooked. Watch it on Viki for Free.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim is on Netflix, MX Player and Viki. It stars Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay To Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji will heal you and how. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tale of The Nine Tailed starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum will keep you hooked. Both the seasons are on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kareena, Tabu, Kriti in Crew, Top 10 stars who played air hostesses and pilots on screen
Find Out More