Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT that you can finish watching in a day
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 13, 2024
One Ordinary Day on Netflix has only eight episodes and can be binge-watched in a day. It is about a boy trapped in a murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Witch's Diner is on Viki and has 8 episodes. It revolves around witchcraft.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roommates of Poongduck 304 is on Viki. The story revolves around a boss and his employee who is also his roommate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hymn of Death is on Netflix. Based on true events from Japanese Colonial Period, the web series is only 6 episodes long.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 8 Show is a thrilling web series about 8 people participating in a dangerous game to earn money. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom on Netflix has two seasons. Both the seasons are only 6 episodes long.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Name on Netflix has one season and a total of 8 episodes. It is about a woman who is out to seek revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of The Ring is on Airtel Xstream. It is 6 episodes long and revolves around a girl who feels she is ugly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Splash Splash Love is on Viki. It has 10 episodes and 7.7 rating on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Everything and Nothing on Viki is just 4 episodes long. The story revolves around two teenagers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Independence Day 2024 Weekend travel ideas to holiday like a celeb
Find Out More