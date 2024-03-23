Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT that'll give you instant wanderlust
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 23, 2024
Our Blues is on Netflix. It talks about stories of people living on Jeju Island. The scenic locations of Our Blues will leave you tripping.
Hometown Cha Cha Cha Shin Min A and Kim Seon Ho starrer is quite a popular Kdrama. It was filmed in Pohang. Watch this series on Netflix.
Crash Landing On You has been shot in South Korea and even Switzerland. It is on Netflix.
Crash Laning on You has been shot in Binae Island, Yeongjongdo Seonnyeo Bawi Beach, Hantan River Sky Bridge Hallasan National Park and more locations.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun is available on Viki, JioCinema and MX Player.
Goblin has been shot at Hagwon Farm, Jumunjin Beach, Mirinae Holy Site and Yongpyong Ski Resort to name a few.
The Package is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It follows the story of people who travel to the land of France and are connected by a link.
Youth of May on Netflix and Viki is set in the 1980s. The filming locations will make you want to time travel to South Korea.
Memories of Alhambra is on Netflix. It has been shot in Granada, Barcelona and Girona, Budapest, Hungary and Slovenia.
The Legend of Blue Sea starring Lee Min Ho is one Viki and Netflix. It has been shot in South Korea, Palau, Spain and more scenic locales abroad.
When the Camellia Blooms is available on Netflix. It was filmed in Pohang. The Korean drama can be watched on Netflix.
The King: Eternal Monarch has been shot at several scenic locations in South Korea. The series is on Netflix.
