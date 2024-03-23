Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT that'll give you instant wanderlust

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Our Blues is on Netflix. It talks about stories of people living on Jeju Island. The scenic locations of Our Blues will leave you tripping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Shin Min A and Kim Seon Ho starrer is quite a popular Kdrama. It was filmed in Pohang. Watch this series on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You has been shot in South Korea and even Switzerland. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Laning on You has been shot in Binae Island, Yeongjongdo Seonnyeo Bawi Beach, Hantan River Sky Bridge Hallasan National Park and more locations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun is available on Viki, JioCinema and MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goblin has been shot at Hagwon Farm, Jumunjin Beach, Mirinae Holy Site and Yongpyong Ski Resort to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Package is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It follows the story of people who travel to the land of France and are connected by a link.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Youth of May on Netflix and Viki is set in the 1980s. The filming locations will make you want to time travel to South Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories of Alhambra is on Netflix. It has been shot in Granada, Barcelona and Girona, Budapest, Hungary and Slovenia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Blue Sea starring Lee Min Ho is one Viki and Netflix. It has been shot in South Korea, Palau, Spain and more scenic locales abroad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When the Camellia Blooms is available on Netflix. It was filmed in Pohang. The Korean drama can be watched on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King: Eternal Monarch has been shot at several scenic locations in South Korea. The series is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hindi web series that are copied

 

 Find Out More