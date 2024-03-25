Top 10 Korean Dramas on Netflix that are adored globally
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 25, 2024
Business Proposal is one of the most loved Korean TV shows. It is an office romance and has two amazing couples with sizzling hot chemistry.
Ahn Ho Syeop and Kim Sejeong play the lead roles in the series.
Bloodhounds is about two boxers who form an unexpected friendship amid their struggles.
Vincenzo talks about a lawyer who works for an Italian mafia. He is sent to South Korea to retrieve a treasure.
Vincenzo stars Song Joong Ki and Ok Taec Yeon alongside Jeon Yeo Been, Kwak Dong Yeon and others.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is one of the most popular Korean dramas which deals with an autistic advocate and her professional and personal life.
Love Alarm talks about an app which gives you an update when someone near you has feelings for you.
Love Alarm stars Song Kang, Kim So Hyun and Jung Ga Ram.
Kingdom talks about a deceased king who rises from the dead to defend his people.
Itaewon Class talks about the struggles of Saeroyi who wants to avenge his father's death and also lead a stable life.
Crash Landing on You is a love story between a North Korean Soldier and a South Korean heiress.
All of Us Are Dead deals with a group of students who deal with a zombie outbreak in school.
Squid Game became extremely popular in no time upon release. A new season is in making and more cast members are added this time.
