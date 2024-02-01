Top 10 Korean Dramas on Netflix, Viki and more OTT to nurse your broken hearts
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Hi Bye Mama is such a tragic story. It is about a woman who passes away in an accident. She returns as a ghost for 49 days for her daughter's sake.
Watch it on Netflix. It will leave you in tears but help you cope with loss for a while.
Scarlet Heart Ryeo is about unrequited love. The drama has a trope of a bad guy falling in love with a damsel.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo stars IU and Lee Jong Gi. Check it out on Hi TV.
Mr Sunshine is a blockbuster Korean Drama. It is a period drama love story between a noblewoman and a slave turned captain of the Marine Corps.
Watch this K-drama starring starring Kim Taeri and Lee Byung Hun on Netflix.
Marry My Husband actress Park Min Young's Queen For 7 Days will leave you weeping till the end.
A Queen is forced to give up her title and the love of her life just after 7 days of ascension to the throne. Check it out on Viki or Netflix.
Radiant follows the story of an ambitious woman and an unambitious man. The woman suddenly wakes up to find herself as a 70-year-old.
She and the young man connect and help each other grow. Nam Joohyuk will bowl you over. Check it out on Viki.
The Hymn of Death is about a playwright and a soprano singer.
The twist is the soprano singer is married yet she falls in love with the man. Watch it on Netflix.
The Red Sleeve is based on a novel. It is a love story between two people belonging to different social standing.
An emperor falls in love with a court lady. Watch this one on Viki.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes follows the story of Moo Young and Jin Yang, both are broken souls. The story will rip your heart by the end.
Still, watch The Smile Has Left Your Eyes on Hi TV and YouTube.
Uncontrollably Fond is based around Joon Young and No Eul. One is an actor and the other is a filmmaker.
They share a history that they missed. Watch this if you have regret, coping with death, family relationships and love.
Youth of May is set against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising. Many lives were lost during this period.
The emotional drama will move you to the core. Watch it on Viki or Netflix.
