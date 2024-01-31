Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT platforms you can watch with family
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
The turmoil within a family that lives on the outskirts of Seoul is the subject of the drama My Father is Strange.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Again tells the story of the erratic Song family who never appears to be able to have a day of peace and their neighbors from Yongju Market .
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Reply 1988, five childhood friends who live in Seoul's Ssangmundong area depend on one another to get through their challenging teenage years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A storm is brewing in the television series Five Enough as five children, three sets of in-laws, and themselves are learning to become one family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Problems arise in families all the time, but what happens if the head of the family is not happy with his children's behavior? Watch "What Happens to My Family" to find out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take pleasure in viewing My Golden Life on OTT platforms with your loved ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A good television program to watch in order to comprehend the bond that a person has with their family is Ugly Alert.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You and your loved ones can watch the masterfully written television series Marry Me Now in the comfort of your own home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watching the wild drama Family's Honor is a lot of fun and a good experience too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The television show Never Twice centers on the long-term guests of Seoul's conveniently located Paradise Inn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 must-watch Disney Plus Hotstar originals to escape the real world
Find Out More