Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix with the best plot twists
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 10, 2024
My Name follows the infiltration of a criminal organization and the police force to find her father's killer, leading to a surprising revelation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extracurricular, a high school student runs a secret prostitution business, which spirals out of control when a classmate discovers his activities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo, an Italian mafia lawyer Vincenzo returns to Korea to reclaim hidden gold, only to face a powerful corporation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil revovles around two police officers investigating a serial killer featuring an astonishing final twist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Penthouse follows wealthy families entangled in murder, backstabbing, and secrets, with numerous shocking plot twists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouse delves into the minds of psychopathic killers, with the series delivering unexpected shocks and a deeper exploration of good and evil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flower of Evil, a police detective’s investigation into a routine murder leads her to suspect her own husband’s involvement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Save Me is the story of a young woman trapped by a sinister cult seeks help from old friends to expose the cult's gruesome crimes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay, That’s Love, a novelist with OCD and a psychiatrist-in-training navigate their psychological issues and budding romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, the growing relationship between a caregiver, his autistic brother, and a children’s author takes a dark turn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 murder investigation Hindi web series on OTT
Find Out More