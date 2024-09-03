Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT about friendship and love that are entertaining to watch

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2024

Welcome to Waikiki is on Netflix. The series is about three friends running a guesthouse to make money as they want to make a film.

Reply 1988 is on Viki. The story revolves around a group of childhood friends as they navigate through friendship, love, life and more.

Hospital Playlist is on Netflix. It is about a group of doctors who share love for music.

More Than Friends is about childhood friends who are to realise that they are in love. Watch on Viki.

At Eighteen is on Viki. It is about a loner who moves to a new school making new friends and experiencing first love.

Boys Over Flowers is on Viki. It is about a working-class girl moving into an elite school. Friendships and love take up space.

Life takes a drastic turn when friends move into Yun Tae-o's home. Watch My First First Love on Netflix.

She Was Pretty is on Viki. It is about childhood sweethearts who decide to reunite but the girl decides to send someone else instead of her.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a tale of a young woman who is great at weightlifting. But when love distracts her, a friend comes to rescue. It is on Viki.

Be Melodramatic is about three friends juggling through love, life, career and yet having each other's back. It is on Viki.

