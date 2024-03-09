Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT platforms that fight social issues
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
One Ordinary Day is a remake series following a murder case, shedding light on flaws within the judicial system. On Netflix.
Hellbound is a Netflix original that indirectly explores human nature and selfishness.
Mouse is a serial killer story that delves into human rights issues and the greed that comes with power. On Viki.
Weak Hero Class 1 contends with school violence using intellect, raising awareness about bullying in schools. On Viki.
Light On Me is a romance drama that highlights the social stigma around LGBTQ+ relationships. On MX Player.
Jealousy Incarnate blends comedy and romance while addressing male breast cancer and stereotypes. On MX Player.
Designated Survivor: 60 Days addresses social issues and hope in the world, demonstrating people's goodness through leadership. On Netflix.
When The Camellia Blooms highlight prejudice against single mothers while mixing thriller, comedy, and romance. On Netflix.
Top Management reveals darker aspects of celebrity culture while including elements of romance and the supernatural. On YouTube,
Kill Me, Heal Me explores mental illness with a comedic and sympathetic portrayal. On Jio Cinema.
