Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT to strengthen your friendship goals
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Reply 1988: Five childhood friends and their families, who grew up in the same neighborhood during the 1980s, were the focus of the story.
Welcome to Waikiki:This is the kind of show that will have you laughing till you can no longer stand it. Without having any prior experience with running a business, three buddies open a guesthouse.
Itaewon Class: Following his expulsion from school, the protagonist of the tale operates a bar in Itaewon.
School 2017: It tells the story of eighteen-year-old kids who, in order to have a future, must battle prejudice at their school.
Hospital Playlist: Five doctors who have been buddies since they started medical school in 1999 are the subject of this drama.
The plot of this drama, Hello, My Twenties, centers on five college students who share a home called Belle Epoque.
Rookie Cops: The story of two rookie police officers who become friends while collaborating is told in this drama.
Dream High is a drama that centers on six Kirin Art High School students who strive to fulfill their aspirations of becoming famous musicians.
Crash Landing On You: The friendship between Seri and the four soldiers of the North Korean Battalion Army is worth witnessing, despite the corny love narrative.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth: This historical drama explores themes of love, friendship, and passion and is set between 57 BC and 935 AD.
