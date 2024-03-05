Top 10 Korean dramas that are set in Joseon Dynasty on Netflix and Viki
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
A king grapples with his past and strives to be a good ruler, finding inspiration and love in a court woman, in The Red Sleeve on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Crowned Clown follows an actor who is enlisted to impersonate the king due to their resemblance. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
100 Days My Prince follows the story of a prince who befriends a girl in a village, leading to an unexpected romance. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom is set in the Joseon Dynasty with a unique twist a crown prince uncovering a mysterious illness plaguing the kingdom. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love in the Moonlight is a coming-of-age story of the Crown Prince of Joseon, forced onto the throne at a young age. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The King's Affection follows an unexpected romance between the king and discarded sister of the queen, on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sungkyunkwan Scandal revolves around a woman who disguises herself as a man to take the civil service exam. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moon Embracing the Sun is the story of a king who falls in love with a woman and becomes a shaman. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung follows a woman who becomes a court historian in a patriarchal society and finds love. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Korean-American U.S. Marine officer returns to Korea during the late 1800s and finds love, in Mr. Sunshine on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood action films that are a copy of South Indian movies
Find Out More