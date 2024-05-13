Top 10 Korean dramas that you should have on your summer watchlist

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

Our Beloved Summer is a high school romance reignites years later, exploring past and present connections.

The Legend of the Blue Sea revolves around a conman and a mermaid's love story transcends time.

Summer Scent is the story of a man and a woman linked by tragedy and organ donation, brought together by fate.

Twenty Five, Twenty One, a daughter learns about her mother's past romance and her own journey.

Lovestruck in the City follows a lovesick architect searching for a fleeting romance, encountering others' stories.

My Secret Romance is the story of a one-night stand leads to unexpected workplace romance and hidden secrets.

Encounter follows a CEO finds love with a free-spirited man, breaking free from societal expectations.

Queen of the Game is the story of love, revenge, and sacrifice entangle in a dramatic tale of redemption.

My Lovely Sam Soon, a baker and a restaurant owner fake a relationship, leading to real love amidst misunderstandings.

My Roommate Is a Gumiho is a 999-year-old gumiho and a young woman navigate love and danger.

