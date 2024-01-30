Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on OTT when you are feeling down and demotivated
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
Itaewon Class is a story of resilience and friendship as an ex-convict pursues success against all odds. Watch it on Netflix.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a heartwarming coming-of-age drama that explores love and self-acceptance. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty is about how to tackle low self-esteem and societal standards fostering a message of inner beauty and confidence. Watch it on Prime Video.
Reply 1988 set in late 1988 is a nostalgic portrayal of friendship and family bonds, providing comfort through relatable stories. Watch it on Netflix.
Hospital Playlist blends medical stories with personal lives, this drama offers a heartwarming narrative of friendship. Watch it on Netflix.
Strong Girl Bong-soon is a delightful romantic comedy that offers the audience a lighthearted escape. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Fight for My Way is a relatable and motivational drama that inspires viewers to persevere in their own aspirations. Watch it on Zee5.
Because This is My First Life is a realistic show that offers insights and encouragement for navigating life's complexities. Watch it on Netflix.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is a rom-com that makes up for a delightful distraction and a dose of feel-good entertainment. Watch it on MX Player.
Descendants of the Sun is a captivating romance with a compelling love story that can uplift your spirits. Watch it on Netflix.
