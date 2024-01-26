Top 10 Korean dramas with bold and badass women characters to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Flower of Evil is on Viki. It is a shocking tale of a woman whose husband is living in disguise.
Marry My Husband on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman going back in time to seek revenge from those who kill her.
The Glory on Netflix is about a woman who comes back to seek revenge from those who bullied her in high school. It is intense and dark.
Bloody Heart on Netflix is a historical drama with quite a fierce women character. Kang Han-na plays Yoo Jeong who is equally a party of the power game.
My Name on Netflix has Han So-hee performing some serious action and stunts. It is a revenge drama.
K-drama Mother is about a teacher who protects a student from her parents who mistreat her. It is on MX Player.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is about a female weightlifter played by Lee Sung-kyung. She gets distracted but finds her path again to achieve her goals.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a story of an anti-social children book author who gets attracted to a psychiatric hospital employee. It's on Netflix.
Queenmaker on Netflix revolves around an accomplished fixer who pushes for civil rights lawyer to become next mayor of Seoul.
Kim Hye-soo plays a lawyer named Jung Geum-ja in Hyena who will do anything to chase after money. Ju Ji-hoon as lawyer Yoon Hee-jae is her opponent. It is on Netflix.
Love All Play is about a strong and fierce badminton player essayed by Park Ju-hyun. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
The Uncanny Counter is also on Netflix. Kim Se Jeong is one of the demon hunters who is scared of nothing.
