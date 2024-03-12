Top 10 Korean dramas with less than 10 episodes to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Squid Game on Netflix is 9 episodes long and all the episodes will keep you at the edge of your seats.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Name on Netflix has 8 episodes. It is about a woman seeking revenge for her father's death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Splash Splash Love is on Viki and has 10 episodes. It is about a high school student who is transported to Joseon Kingdom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sound of Magic is also on Netflix. It is about a magician living in an abandoned theme park and has 6 episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The season one of Sweet Home on Netflix has 10 episodes, second season has 8 episodes. It is about a boy surviving when humans turn monsters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D.P. on Netflix is a Korean military action thriller. Both the seasons have 6 episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Move to Heaven is about a boy and his uncle clearing belongings of people who have died unravelling their stories. It has exactly 10 episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Birthcare Center on Netflix has a total of 8 episodes. It is about a woman who uncovers some secrets of a birthcare centre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Check Out The Event on Viki is just 4 episodes long. It is about two former lovers who go on a trip together pretending to be a couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strangers from Hell is on Amazon Prime Video and has 10 episodes. It is about a boy sharing bathroom, kitchen with weird strangers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 films which guides you to follow your passion
Find Out More