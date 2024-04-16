Top 10 Korean dramas with love triangles to watch on OTT
Boys Over Flowers, a girl gets involved with a wealthy student and his friend. On MX Player.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Of Youth is about a young girl whose path crosses with a warrior and a young king. On Zee5.
Love Alarm, a girl's love life is complicated by a technology that indicates mutual attraction. On Netflix.
Record Of Youth is about a girl; who finds herself stuck between a model and a childhood friend. On Netflix.
Reply 1988, friends vie for a girl's affections, highlighting the challenges of hidden feelings. On Netflix.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is about a girl's crush on a doctor is complicated by her friend's feelings. On Prime Video.
Heirs is about a girl who finds herself caught between two rich and popular students. On Zee5.
Strong Girl Bong-soon, a girl's strength leads her to protect a CEO, complicating her feelings for her crush. On Netflix.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty is about a girl whose life changes after surgery, leading to a love triangle. On MX Player.
