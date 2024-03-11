Top 10 Korean hard-hitting documentaries on Prime Video, YouTube and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Jeronimo uncovers the history of the Korean community in Cuba. On Apple TV.
Forget Me Not follows pregnant single women contemplating adoption on Jeju Island. On Prime Video.
In the Absence explores the tragic sinking of the MV Sewol and its aftermath. On YouTube.
Save My Seoul exposes Seoul's sex trade industry through hidden camera footage. On Prime Video.
Spy Nation investigates a civil servant's arrest for spying while also questioning its legitimacy. On YouTube.
Soup and Ideology documents a woman's memories of the Jeju uprising and her battle with Alzheimer's. On MUBI.
The Lovers and the Despot tells the true story of Kim Jong-il's kidnapping of a South Korean actress and director. On Prime Video.
Bitter Sweet Seoul offers a candid glimpse of Seoul through crowdsourced footage. On YouTube.
The Drop Box portrays a pastor's efforts to save abandoned children with a custom drop box. On Prime Video.
Cyber Hell reveals the dark world of online chat groups used for sex crimes in Korea. On Netflix.
